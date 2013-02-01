FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT drives up Britain's FTSE 100 stock market
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 1, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

BT drives up Britain's FTSE 100 stock market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index rose on Friday, driven by gains at telecoms group BT and at mining stocks, which enabled the market to recover from sharp falls in the previous session.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.5 percent, or 30.37 points higher, at 6,307.25 points.

BT topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, rising by 4.5 percent after its results and adding the most points to the index after reporting a 7 percent rise in third quarter pre-tax profits.

BT’s gains enabled the market to recover from a 0.7 percent drop on Thursday, which was the FTSE 100’s sharpest one-day fall since mid-November.

Mining stocks also rose after new signs of economic growth in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals, with the FTSE 350 mining index advancing by 1.2 percent.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.