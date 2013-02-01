BT drives up Britain's FTSE 100 stock market

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index rose on Friday, driven by gains at telecoms group BT and at mining stocks, which enabled the market to recover from sharp falls in the previous session.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.5 percent, or 30.37 points higher, at 6,307.25 points.

BT topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, rising by 4.5 percent after its results and adding the most points to the index after reporting a 7 percent rise in third quarter pre-tax profits.

BT’s gains enabled the market to recover from a 0.7 percent drop on Thursday, which was the FTSE 100’s sharpest one-day fall since mid-November.

Mining stocks also rose after new signs of economic growth in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals, with the FTSE 350 mining index advancing by 1.2 percent.