Vodafone fall pushes Britain's FTSE 100 lower
February 4, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Vodafone fall pushes Britain's FTSE 100 lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index edged lower on Monday, weighed down by a fall in heavyweight telecoms group Vodafone after investment bank Citi downgraded its recommendation on the stock.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, or 10.41 points lower, at 6,336.83 points.

Vodafone fell 1.5 percent to take the most points off the FTSE 100 index, with traders citing the impact of the Citi downgrade, which cut its rating on Vodafone to “neutral” from “buy”.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
