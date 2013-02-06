Britain's FTSE flat in early deals as Hargreaves surges

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British blue chips were flat in early deals, with postive company news flow being balanced by falls due to ex-dividend factors.

Hargreaves Lansdown were the top FTSE risers and leading other asset managers higher, gaining 5.8 percent after announcing that total assets under administration have surpassed 30 billion pounds, up 30 percent on the end of last year.

Unilever was the biggest faller on the index, as it traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payout, taking 1.03 points off the FTSE 100.

By 0810, the FTSE 100 index had edged up by 0.11 points, at 6,282.87.