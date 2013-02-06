FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE flat in early deals as Hargreaves surges
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 6, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE flat in early deals as Hargreaves surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British blue chips were flat in early deals, with postive company news flow being balanced by falls due to ex-dividend factors.

Hargreaves Lansdown were the top FTSE risers and leading other asset managers higher, gaining 5.8 percent after announcing that total assets under administration have surpassed 30 billion pounds, up 30 percent on the end of last year.

Unilever was the biggest faller on the index, as it traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payout, taking 1.03 points off the FTSE 100.

By 0810, the FTSE 100 index had edged up by 0.11 points, at 6,282.87.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.