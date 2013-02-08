FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE rises after strong China data
February 8, 2013

Britain's FTSE rises after strong China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, bolstered by heavyweight miners and energy stocks after forecast-beating Chinese trade data fanned confidence in the global economic recovery.

China’s exports and imports surged more than expected in January, pointing both to stronger demand within the Asian powerhouse and to a recovery in the world economy as a whole.

The strong data prompted investors to take advantage of this week’s equities retreat to snap up mining stocks - for whom China is a key market - at cheaper levels.

The FTSE 100 was up 33.59 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,260.11 points by 0804 GMT, recouping some of the previous session’s 1.1 percent drop. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Tricia Wright)

