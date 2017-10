LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British blue-chip shares edged lower on Monday, extending last week’s loss - the first of the year - led by weakness in energy shares.

By 0815, the FTSE 100 was down 6.06 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,257.87.

The heavyweight energy sector was weighed by a dip in the oil price, with benchmark Brent crude down 0.3 percent, while BG Group, down 0.2 percent, was also hit by a target price cut from Bernstein. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)