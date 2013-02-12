FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE slips as defensive stocks fall
February 12, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE slips as defensive stocks fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a decline in major defensive stocks, which dragged the index back from four-and-a-half year highs hit at the start of February.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down by 0.2 percent, or 13.76 points lower, at 6,263.30 points.

Falls in telecoms group Vodafone, healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline and global bank HSBC - often considered as defensive stocks due to their resilience to any economic downturn - took the most points off the index.

However, Barclays rose 0.5 percent after unveiling new cost-cutting measures in a strategic review that will see the British bank cut 3,700 jobs.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, out of the companies on the UK stock market to have reported fourth-quarter results so far, 46 percent of them have reported results below market forecasts although the majority have reported results either in-line or above forecasts.

Mike Mason, senior dealer at Sucden Financial Private Clients, said there was little fresh impetus at present to be able to push the FTSE 100 back above the psychologically important 6,300 point level reached earlier this month.

“The market is pausing for breath and consolidating just below the 6,300 point level,” he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

