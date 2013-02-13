FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE hit by firms trading ex-dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally, weighed down by a fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend accounted for all of the FTSE 100’s decline, with falls for AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Sage Group knocking a hefty 17.41 points off the index.

The FTSE 100 was down 16.25 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,322.13 by 0809 GMT, having risen 1 percent in the previous session to near a level not seen since May 2008.

“We still think that buyers will be looking to add into positions on dips,” Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

Latif reckoned a fall to 6,250, around the bottom of the range seen over the last couple of weeks, will bring fresh buying in, and from there could move back up to 6,534, the high of 2008. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
