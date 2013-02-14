Britain's FTSE consolidates around 5-year highs in early deals

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE was flat in early deals on Thursday, consolidating around five-year highs after strong gains in the previous session, with poor euro zone growth numbers weighing on sentiment.

At 0805 GMT, Britain’s FTSE 100 index was slightly down by 1.49 points at 6,357.62, having closed up 20.73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,359.11 on Wednesday and touching an intraday peak of 6,384.70 - its highest in five years.

Europe’s two largest economies, Germany and France, both shrunk markedly in the last three months of 2012, suggesting the euro zone has slipped deeper into recession and throwing a first quarter recovery for the bloc into doubt.