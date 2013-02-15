FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mixed miners see Britain's FTSE flat in early deals
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 15, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Mixed miners see Britain's FTSE flat in early deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares were flat early on Friday as investors digested mixed results among the miners and the index struggled to make headway around five-year highs.

By 0817 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 2.89 points at 6,324.47, continuing to consolidate after touching five-year intraday highs on Wednesday as the index continues to enjoy strong upside support, preventing any correction after the recent rally.

“The FTSE 100 index remains in a strong up-trend. Support is at 6,175,” said Dominic Hawker, a technical analyst at Westhouse Securities.

Anglo American rose 1.6 percent after reporting earnings above the company provided consensus, while Johnson Matthey fell 2.7 percent after saying it expects to suffer a loss of commission income of around 35 million pounds ($54.34 million) after Anglo American Platinum decided not to renew a market development agreement with it. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.