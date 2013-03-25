FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE advances on Cyprus deal, banks gain
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 25, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE advances on Cyprus deal, banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index advanced in early trading on Monday, with sentiment improving after Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout.

Cyprus, which had the risk of a collapse of its banking system, will shut down its second largest bank, Popular Bank of Cyprus, and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was 32.09 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, at 6,424.59, after falling 1.5 percent last week, the biggest weekly drop since November.

Banks were on demand, with Barclays, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland rising 1.9 to 3.2 percent.

Aberdeen Asset Management gained 2.9 percent after saying it pulled in 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of net new money in the first two months of the year, as clients rushed to gain access to rallying stock markets. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.