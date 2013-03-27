FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI Travel fuels further gains on Britain's FTSE
March 27, 2013 / 8:14 AM / in 5 years

TUI Travel fuels further gains on Britain's FTSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose in early deals on Wednesday, building on the previous session’s gains and an overnight rise on Wall Street after encouraging U.S. economic data, with TUI Travel leading the index higher.

By 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 10.99 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,410.36. The index gained 0.3 percent in the previous session, and the Dow Jones hit a fresh record close overnight, after encouraging U.S. durable goods and house price data.

TUI Travel led FTSE gainers, rising 4.7 percent, after the world’s biggest tour operator said it was confident of hitting the top end of profit guidance for 2013 after a strong finish to winter trading and rising summer bookings. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

