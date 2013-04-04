Britain's FTSE underperforms as mining stocks weaken

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index was flat on Thursday, underperforming gains on other major European stock markets as a decline in major mining stocks weighed on the index.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was little changed at 6,421.12 points by 0705 GMT, up by 0.84 points - underperforming a 0.4 percent rise on Germany’s DAX and a 0.5 percent gain on France’s CAC-40.

Weaker mining stocks pegged back the FTSE 100 as the sector was impacted by a fall in the prices of copper and gold, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index declining by 0.2 percent.

“We maintain our bearish stance on the European metals and mining sector; we believe that value is 10-15 percent below where the sector is today and we are looking at dividend yield as the line in the sand,” Citi wrote in a research note.