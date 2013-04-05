FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE weakens ahead of U.S. jobs data
April 5, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE weakens ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares dipped on Friday, extending falls seen in the previous two sessions, on heightened concerns about the strength of recovery in the United States ahead of its monthly jobs report.

The FTSE 100 was down 5.70 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,338.42 by 0703 GMT, having sunk 1.2 percent on Thursday to its lowest close in more than a month after an unexpected rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims which stoked fears that Friday’s data will disappoint.

“The UK market has struggled over the last month to keep up its momentum and is now looking technically very vulnerable,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.

“I would be very careful being long at this point in time - a lot of good news has been priced in.” (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

