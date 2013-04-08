Britain's FTSE rebounds from 2 month lows led by miners

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Monday, bouncing back from two month lows set in the previous session as investors snapped up beaten down mining stocks.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 22.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,271.79, having shed 1.5 percent on Friday in its worst session in 2 months following disappointing U.S. jobs data.

Leading the gainers was Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation with the miner surging 9 percent following an upgrade to “neutral” from “sell” by Citi. The volatile stock had been down 14.5 percent on the year at the end of last week.