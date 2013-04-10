FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE heads for 3rd day of gains, miners lead
April 10, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE heads for 3rd day of gains, miners lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 extended gains into a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with heavyweight miners supported by signs of improving demand from China.

Chinese data showed imports into the world’s top metals consumer rising nearly three times faster than expected in March, year-on-year.

The news boosted Britain’s miners and industrial metals, with some investors seeing value in what have been the two worst performing FTSE 350 sectors this year with losses of 9 and 23 percent, respectively.

Forecast-beating production numbers from Vedanta Resources also helped sentiment, with the stock up 1.2 percent.

Basic resources added 3.7 points to the blue chip FTSE 100 index, helping it trade 12.77 points, or 0.2 percent higher at 6,325.98 by 0702 GMT. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

