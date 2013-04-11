FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE pauses after rally, M&S bucks weak trend
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 11, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

FTSE pauses after rally, M&S bucks weak trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares slipped on Thursday, pausing after three straight days of gains, though Marks & Spencer bucked the weaker trend after a trading update that was less weak than some had expected.

The FTSE 100 was off 9.29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,378.08 by 0703 GMT, having over the past three sessions seen a 2.2 percent rally.

“Looking at a pretty slow start this morning (but)... I expect the FTSE... to continue on what has been a rather nervy rally with very little volume,” said James Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari (UK).

“These rallies always have traders worried as the foundations of the move lies on can be very shaky and a sharp collapse is never too far away,” he said.

Marks & Spencer grabbed the top spot on the blue chip leader board, up 3.8 percent. Although the retailer posted a seventh consecutive quarterly fall in underlying general merchandise sales, the outcome was a touch ahead of expectations. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.