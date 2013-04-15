FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miners lead Britain's FTSE lower after weak China data
April 15, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Miners lead Britain's FTSE lower after weak China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index was slightly lower early on Monday as disappointing data from China, the world’s largest consumer of metals, triggered a selloff in basic resources shares.

China’s economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter, catching some investors by surprise after a recent surge in liquidity in the economy and an uptick in export growth had fuelled expectations of a possible surprise on the upside.

Materials shares knocked 12.8 points off the FTSE 100 , which was down 7 points, or 0.1 percent at 0707 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

