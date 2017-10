LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 extended losses into a third session on Tuesday, with sentiment knocked by deadly bombings in Boston, fresh threats from North Korea and continued weakness in commodity markets.

The FTSE 100 was down 29.90 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,313.70 by 0705 GMT, taking its losses since Thursday’s close to 1.6 percent.