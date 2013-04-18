FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FTSE edges back up from 10-week lows
April 18, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

UK's FTSE edges back up from 10-week lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index edged back up on Thursday, following sharp losses in the previous session, helped by some solid earnings by leading blue-chip companies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.3 percent, or 15.63 points higher, at 6,259.84 points by 0705 GMT - recovering slightly after it had fallen 1 percent to a 10-week closing low on Wednesday.

Drinks group SAB Miller rose 0.6 percent after posting higher revenues.

GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.4 percent to the top of the FTSE 100’s leader board after an advisory panel recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves an experimental treatment for smoking-related lung damage co-made by the British healthcare company. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

