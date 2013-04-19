Britain's FTSE edges higher, miners advance

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index advanced on Friday, recouping a fraction of recent steep losses caused by global growth concerns, with some investors looking for bargains in a market that is likely to remain choppy.

The FTSE 100 index rose 13.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,256.07, but still headed for a weekly decline of about 2 percent.

Miners, battered in the recent sessions following a sharp sell-off in commodity prices, lead the gains, with Anglo American rising 1.7 percent after posting slightly higher copper and iron ore production in the first quarter of 2013.

The UK mining index rose 1.7 percent.