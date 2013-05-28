FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE reopens to bounce back towards 13 year highs
May 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE reopens to bounce back towards 13 year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of continued monetary easing and catching up with Europe after a public holiday on Monday saw it miss out on the previous session’s gains.

Banks led Britain’s FTSE higher, benefitting from calmed nerves over monetary stimulus programmes after European and Japanese central bankers renewed their commitment to continued supportive policies. Banks had been among Europe’s top gainers on Monday.

The FTSE 100 was up 61.11 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,715.45 by 0704 GMT, with financials adding 17.5 points to the index.

The index set a fresh 13 year high last week at 6,875.62 before a 2.7 percent drop in just two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was considering exit strategies from its own stimulus programme. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

