LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index edged lower at the start of trading on Friday, although it remained on track for its 12th consecutive month of gains which has seen the market hit near 13-year highs.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down by 0.4 percent, or 24.83 points, at 6,632.16 points by 0705 GMT.