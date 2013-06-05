FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE Falls as Fed officials warn about stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index retreated on Wednesday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials reignited talk the bank’s monetary stimulus may be reduced and supermarket giant Tesco fell after weak results.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said there must be a practical limit to the Fed’s balance sheet while Kansas City Fed President Esther George said slowing the pace of bond buying would help wean financial markets off dependence on ultra-easy money.

The FTSE 100, which has rallied around 25 percent in the past year largely thanks to central bank stimulus, was down 43.42 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,515.16 points at 0710 GMT.

Tesco was among top fallers, shedding 1.8 percent as it reported a 1 percent underlying sales fall in the UK in the first quarter, equal to the lower end of analysts’ expectations and raising doubts about a costly recovery plan. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)

