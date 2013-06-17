FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumer staples lift Britain's FTSE off 6-week lows
June 17, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Consumer staples lift Britain's FTSE off 6-week lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Monday, as demand for safe-haven consumer staples helped to lift the FTSE 100 off of one and a half month lows.

The FTSE 100 rose 40.72 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,348.98 by 0709 GMT, with the consumer staples sector contributing 10 points to the advance.

Leading the sector higher was Reckitt Benckiser, up 2 percent and the top FTSE 100 gainer, after Citi reiterates a “buy” stance on the company, saying the stock is currently trading under half of its fair value. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

