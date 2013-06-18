FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FTSE slips as Fed uncertainty dents sentiment
June 18, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

UK's FTSE slips as Fed uncertainty dents sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index edged lower on Tuesday, as persistent worries about a trimming of U.S economic stimulus measures dented sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had raced to a 13-year high in late May, was down by 0.2 percent, or 13.88 points, at 6,316.61 by 0705 GMT.

Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said that investors looking to add to equity positions on expectations of reassuring comments from U.S. Federal Reserve central bank head Ben Bernanke at its meeting this week were playing a risky game.

Power company Aggreko was the top FTSE 100 faller after the company said it expected flat first-half trading profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Atul Prakash)

