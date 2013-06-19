FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE creeps higher; Fed in focus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 19, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE creeps higher; Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose on Wednesday in a session where moves were likely to be muted given uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon scale back the pace of its bond-buying operations.

Investors’ focus will be on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s news conference, half an hour after the central bank’s post-meeting statement due at 1800 GMT, which could provide hints about the timing of any such reduction in purchases.

By 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 4.61 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,378.82, having risen 0.7 percent in the previous session in what was its fourth consecutive day of gains.

“I think the rally in the last couple of days suggests that investors are anticipating that they get what they want to see... i.e. that (the Fed) remain(s) committed to preserving the support in the medium term (and) decisions will remain data dependent,” said Ian Williams, equity strategist at Peel Hunt.

“The upside might be a little bit limited after the move that’s already happened,” he said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.