Britain's FTSE edges up from 5-1/2 month low
June 25, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE edges up from 5-1/2 month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged up from 5-1/2 month lows on Tuesday, with investors seeing value in some stocks after the recent market rout, but a profit warning from Rexam underscored ongoing risks.

The FTSE 100 was up 40.19 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,069.29 points by 0705 GMT.

Traders also cited speculation that a scheduled press conference with Chinese central bank and other officials on Tuesday could yield some kind of an announcement to address recent market turmoil and liquidity issues.

Rexam, however, was the top faller, down 6.3 percent, after the beverage can maker said first half operating profits would be modestly lower than expected. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
