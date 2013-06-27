FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smiths rises as Britain's FTSE extends rebound early on
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 27, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Smiths rises as Britain's FTSE extends rebound early on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose in early deals on Thursday as the index extended a bounce off six-month lows with engineering company Smiths Group leading the gainers, boosted by a bullish note from UBS.

By 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 18.78 points or 0.3 percent at 6,184.26., extending the recovery from Monday’s closing low around 6,030 after weak U.S. economic data and comments from central bankers helped assuage market concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its monetary stimulus.

The soothing words have seen the FTSE volatility index -- a crude gauge of investor fear -- fall from one-year highs hit on Monday.

“Last week’s declines of around 5 percent (in the FTSE) make equity valuations even less demanding while U.S. economic data continues to provide support,” Adam Seagrave, trader at Saxo Bank, Said.

“All of which has seen new longs enter the market and a feeling amongst many traders that all the major bourses can claw back more of the previous weeks’ declines.”

Top gainer was Smiths Group which rallied after UBS upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”, according to traders. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.