Britain's FTSE heads for first weekly gain since mid-May

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged higher early on Friday, consolidating what is set to be its first week of gains since mid-May, and with consumer staple stocks lifted by an upbeat note from Goldman Sachs.

The FTSE 100 was up 19.99 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,263.39 points by 0706 GMT, taking its gains for the week so far to 2.5 percent.

Unilever added 1 percent, while Diageo gained 0.5 percent after Goldman Sachs added the two companies to its Conviction List, saying the recent market pullback had created “a rare and attractive opportunity to buy structural winners whose fundamentals remain intact”. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Atul Prakash)