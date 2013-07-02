FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE slips, defensive stocks weaken
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 2, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE slips, defensive stocks weaken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged lower on Tuesday, stabilising after strong gains in the previous session, with defensive tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks suffering as investors adjusted positions before key U.S. economic data later in the week.

The FTSE 100 was down 14.73 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,293.05 by 0711 GMT, having enjoyed a 1.5 percent gain on Monday, starting the second half with its biggest daily advance in more than a month after upbeat global manufacturing data.

Underlying caution remained in the run-up to Friday’s keenly watched U.S. jobs report, which will be scrutinised for clues as to when the Federal Reserve might start revising its stimulus policy.

“The market is starting to factor in (stimulus) withdrawal,” Andrew Lewis, senior advisory stockbroker at Sanlam Private Investments UK, said.

“I think it’s quite a volatile market... If non-farm payrolls is better than expected we might see some cooling.” (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.