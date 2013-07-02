Britain's FTSE slips, defensive stocks weaken

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged lower on Tuesday, stabilising after strong gains in the previous session, with defensive tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks suffering as investors adjusted positions before key U.S. economic data later in the week.

The FTSE 100 was down 14.73 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,293.05 by 0711 GMT, having enjoyed a 1.5 percent gain on Monday, starting the second half with its biggest daily advance in more than a month after upbeat global manufacturing data.

Underlying caution remained in the run-up to Friday’s keenly watched U.S. jobs report, which will be scrutinised for clues as to when the Federal Reserve might start revising its stimulus policy.

“The market is starting to factor in (stimulus) withdrawal,” Andrew Lewis, senior advisory stockbroker at Sanlam Private Investments UK, said.

“I think it’s quite a volatile market... If non-farm payrolls is better than expected we might see some cooling.” (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)