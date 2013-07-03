FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE falls on Chinese data, Egypt tensions
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 3, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE falls on Chinese data, Egypt tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell early on Wednesday as lacklustre Chinese economic data, political uncertainty in Portugal and rising tensions in Egypt cast a shadow on global growth prospects.

The FTSE 100 was down 67 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,236.44 at 0710 GMT.

Construction materials and mining stocks were among the worst fallers as data highlighted a slowdown in Chinese construction activity.

Appetite for shares was further dented by concerns that turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East and a political crisis in Portugal, which could derail Lisbon’s plan to exit an international bailout. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.