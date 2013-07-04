FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EasyJet leads UK FTSE bounce after update
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 4, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

EasyJet leads UK FTSE bounce after update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rebounded on Thursday, taking its cue from gains in Asian and U.S. stocks and strength in easyJet, although gains were limited by concerns about political crises in Portugal and Egypt.

Low-cost carrier easyJet led gainers with a 2.1 percent rise after announcing a 1.9 percent increase in the number of passengers in June.

The FTSE 100 was up 44.91 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,274.78 points at 0706 GMT, extending a late recovery on the previous day after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The index sent a bullish signal on Wednesday by climbing back into its weekly range between 6,220 and 6,300 by the close, suggesting residual appetite for shares despite growing concerns about government crises in Portugal and Egypt.

Traders said the index was likely to stay within that range on Thursday since investors were unlikely to make large directional bets before rate announcements by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.