EasyJet leads UK FTSE bounce after update

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rebounded on Thursday, taking its cue from gains in Asian and U.S. stocks and strength in easyJet, although gains were limited by concerns about political crises in Portugal and Egypt.

Low-cost carrier easyJet led gainers with a 2.1 percent rise after announcing a 1.9 percent increase in the number of passengers in June.

The FTSE 100 was up 44.91 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,274.78 points at 0706 GMT, extending a late recovery on the previous day after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The index sent a bullish signal on Wednesday by climbing back into its weekly range between 6,220 and 6,300 by the close, suggesting residual appetite for shares despite growing concerns about government crises in Portugal and Egypt.

Traders said the index was likely to stay within that range on Thursday since investors were unlikely to make large directional bets before rate announcements by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)