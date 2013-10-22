FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK FTSE edges up after strong Reckitt, BHP updates
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 22, 2013 / 7:58 AM / 4 years ago

UK FTSE edges up after strong Reckitt, BHP updates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
    * Reckitt, BHP lead gainers after strong updates
    * Strong non-farm payroll beat would trigger selloff - ETX's
Priest

    By Francesco Canepa
    LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose
for a ninth straight day on Tuesday, helped by strong updates
from consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser and miner BHP
Billiton.
    Gains were kept in check by caution before U.S. jobs data
expected to offer clues on the strength of the recovery and thus
on how long the Federal Reserve might maintain its
equity-friendly stimulus programme.
    Due at 1230 GMT, non-farm payrolls are expected to have
increased by 180,000 in September, a step up from August's gain
of 169,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
 
    "This will give a good indication of whether (a reduction of
monetary stimulus) is going to come forward or it is going to be
pushed out even further," Mark Priest, a senior trader at ETX
Capital, said.
    "If it's well over 180,000 I think the market will have an
adverse reaction."
    The FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 6,664.06 at
0730 GMT, extending its longest winning streak since May and
around 3 percent away from a 13-year peak hit that month.
    The FTSE has risen nearly 5 percent since Oct 9, leaving it
trading at 12.4 times its components' expected earnings for the
next 12 months, its highest multiple since 2010, Datastream data
showed. 
    Shares in Reckitt and BHP were the top gainers after the
former reported a 5 percent increase in like-for-like quarterly
revenue and the latter upgraded its iron ore production target.
  
    "It's kind of reassuring to see the bull run on equities has
been pushed by something other than cheap money," ETX's Priest
said.
    Morgan Stanley reiterated its "overweight" stance on BHP
Billiton after what it describes as a "very solid" update.
    "A good start to production for FY2014 (fiscal year 2014)
with an increase in iron ore production guidance...that should
add around $0.5 billion in sales and close to 2 percent in EPS
(earnings per share) to FY14e," the bank said in a note.

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.