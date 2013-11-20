FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FTSE slips for second day as downgrade knocks ITV
November 20, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

UK's FTSE slips for second day as downgrade knocks ITV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ITV falls, traders cite broker downgrade on stock

* FTSE 100 slips back for second straight session

* Traders still expect December rally on FTSE 100

* FTSE still up by around 13 percent since start of 2013

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index edged lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, with media group ITV underperforming after a broker downgrade on the stock.

However, many traders remained confident that any pullback in November would be followed by a rally on the UK stock market into the end of 2013.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.1 percent, or 4.91 points, at 6,693.10 points in early morning trading.

ITV was among the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks, falling 1.8 percent in a move traders attributed to a downgrade by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which cut its rating on ITV to “neutral” from “buy.”

The FTSE 100 remains up by around 13 percent since the start of 2013, but has slipped back from highs of around 6,819 points reached in late October as investors trimmed back equity holdings to book profits on that rally.

Traders kept a bullish outlook on the FTSE 100 for December, arguing that signs of a gradual recovery in the UK economy would continue to support the stock market.

“I am still expecting a slow grind-up towards Christmas,” said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.

JNF Capital trader Rick Jones said he thought the FTSE 100 remained on track to end 2013 at the 6,900-7,000 point level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
