FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE edges up towards strong resistance
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE edges up towards strong resistance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 inched higher in early deals, echoing strength overnight in Asia, but with momentum fading as the index tackles highs not seen in four-and-a-half years.

London’s blue chip index was up 2.53 points, or 0.1 percent at 6,124.11 by 0814 GMT, having added more than 2 percent since the start of 2013.

“Key resistance is seen around the 6,135 level, followed by an important one near the 6,200 level. It would be now important to watch whether the FTSE is able to stabilise above the 6,200 level or not,” Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

Miners led the modest blue chip gainers, with Eurasian Natural Resources the top riser, up 1.9 percent, with traders citing support from an upgrade in rating by Credit Suisse to “outperform” from “neutral”.

Written by David Brett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.