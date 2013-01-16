FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Anglo American drop leads UK stocks lower
January 16, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Anglo American drop leads UK stocks lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first percent reference in para 2 to points)

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell back on Wednesday, testing a key technical support level, weighed by weak miners with Anglo American the leading faller as one of its mines is hit by a strike.

At 0816 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 14.83 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,102.48. Traders said a close below the index’s 2011 high at around 6,100 would signal waning buying momentum and may mark the start of a pullback for the index.

Anglo American shares shed 3.4 percent after workers at South Africa’s Rustenburg operations refused to go underground in a protest at company plans to close mines. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

