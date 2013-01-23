Britain's FTSE pushes up towards 6,200 level

LONDON Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index pushed back up towards the 6,200 resistance level in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a rally to 5-year highs on Wall Street, fueled by positive corporate earnings and an extension of the U.S. debt limit.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 14.27 points, or 0.2 percent higher, at 6,193.44 points, having reached a 2013 high at 6,197.30 in opening deals. The UK blue chip index closed flat on Tuesday, weighed down by falls in financials and mining stocks.

Unilever was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 2.7 percent as the global consumer goods company reported 2012 underlying sales growth of 6.9 percent, beating forecasts of 6.5 percent, propelled by double digit growth in emerging markets.

On the downside, TUI Travel dropped 3.3 percent as its parent, German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it has no intention of making an offer for the majority-owned British unit. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)