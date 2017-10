LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British blue-chips fell in early deals on Friday, consolidating a sharp move upwards in the previous session and taking the main index off of multi-year highs.

By 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 12.51 points, or 0.2 percent, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session to lift it to its highest level since May 2008. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)