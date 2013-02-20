FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE dips in early deals as ex-divs weigh
February 20, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE dips in early deals as ex-divs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading blue-chip index fell in early trade on Wednesday, as a number of heavyweight firms traded ex-dividend, taking the FTSE back from the 5-year highs hit in the previous session.

Ex-dividend factors took around 8 points off the index, enough to take it into negative territory, as Barclays, Carnival, GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser all traded without entitlement to their latest payout.

Barclays, GSK and Reckitt were three of the top four fallers on the index in early trade.

By 0801 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down by 4.74 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,374.33, having risen 1 percent to post its highest close in five years on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

