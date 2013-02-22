FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE rebounds, led by miners and banks
February 22, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE rebounds, led by miners and banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index bounced higher in early deals on Friday after sharp falls in the previous session, led by rebounding mining and financial stocks

By 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 24.43 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,315.97, having suffered its sharpest one-day fall since July on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could end its stimulus programme sooner than expected, removing a driver of the recent equity rally.

The index, however, found some technical support after pulling back within the three-month up-trend - from lows reached in November 2012, according to Westhouse’s technical analyst Dominic Hawker. (Written by David Brett)

