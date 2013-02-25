CORRECTED-FTSE up on U.S., Japan central bank stimulus hopes

(Corrects headline to show no fresh comments on stimulus from BoJ)

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors welcomed signs that the United States and Japan would continue with ultra easy monetary policy for some time.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at 6,365.33 by 0809 GMT, having advanced 0.7 percent on Friday, led higher by commodity stocks and banks .

Federal Reserve officials late on Friday highlighted the merits of the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying programme, helping send Wall Street higher. And Asian shares advanced overnight after sources said Japan is likely to nominate a proponent of aggressive monetary easing as its next central bank governor. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)