FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE tumbles as Italy vote sours sentiment
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 26, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE tumbles as Italy vote sours sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell sharply early on Tuesday after Italy voted for a hung parliament, potentially destabilising Europe’s recovery.

Italy faced a political vacuum after a huge protest vote left no party or likely coalition with enough seats to form a majority in the upper house - the opposite of the stable result markets were hoping for and Italy desperately needed to tackle its economic and debt problems.

By 0804 GMT, London’s blue chip index was down 90.94 points, or 1.4 percent, at 6,264.43. The euro zone is Britain’s biggest trade partner.

“Equity investors have been totally sideswiped by yesterday’s Italian election exit polls, which gave no hint of the indecisive outcome, which now raises the prospect of an extended period of uncertainty,” says Peel Hunt strategist Ian Williams.

“A more defensive approach seems more likely in the coming days. The recent moves in UK sector and style trends were already hinting at such a shift,” he said. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.