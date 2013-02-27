FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Banks lead FTSE bounce after Fed boost
February 27, 2013 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Banks lead FTSE bounce after Fed boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes leads to lead in the headline)

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Wednesday, rebounding from steep losses last session after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Chairman defended the use of monetary stimulus to help boost the world’s biggest economy.

Ben Bernanke strongly defended the central bank’s action before Congress on Tuesday, easing worries over a possible early retreat from bond purchases and helping U.S. stock markets to gain after the market close in Europe.

Banks, among the sectors that benefit most directly from central bank easy money policy, a tactic also pursued by the Bank of England, gained 0.8 percent to add the most points to the UK’s blue-chip index.

By 0804 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,291.04, having lost 1.3 percent on Tuesday after an inconclusive Italian election result. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
