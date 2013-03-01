FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE retreats on busy results day, Lloyds weaker
March 1, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

FTSE retreats on busy results day, Lloyds weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares slipped on Friday as investors waded through another flurry of corporate earnings reports, with Lloyds Banking Group a significant faller early on after its full-year results.

The FTSE 100 was down 3.36 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,357.45 by 0806 GMT, having firmed 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Lloyds shed 1.7 percent in early trade. The state-backed bank said it made a loss last year after setting aside another 1.9 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold insurance and other products.

Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova

