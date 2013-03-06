Bullish results help Britain's FTSE extend gains

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index extended gains early on Wednesday led by strength in heavyweight Vodafone and engineers Melrose, which posted strong results, as the FTSE 100 attacked fresh highs.

By 0810 GMT, London’s blue chip index was 12.89 points, or 0.2 percent higher at 6,444.84, having closed above 6,400 points for the first time in over five years helped by solid company reports and support from central banks.

Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose rallied hard, up 6.3 percent after it reported a 38 percent increase in full-year profit.

Heavyweight mobile telecoms firm Vodafone added 4.5 percent on a Bloomberg report that Verizon Communications has weighed several options involving its relationship with Vodafone. (Reporting by David Brett)