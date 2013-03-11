Britain's FTSE edges lower, Sage leads on downgrade

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged back from five-year highs on Monday, led by weakness in Sage after the company was downgraded by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 5.15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,478.43, having hit a five-year high of 6,489.54 in the previous session.

Sage Group led the list of FTSE 100 fallers, losing 3.9 percent after BoA ML cut its rating on the stock to ‘underperform’ from ‘neutral’, saying its valuation had peaked. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)