Miner drag as Britain's FTSE pauses around 6,500
March 12, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Miner drag as Britain's FTSE pauses around 6,500

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index was flat on Tuesday, having posted five-year highs in the previous session, with miners lower on the back of persistent growth concerns.

By 0808 GMT, London’s blue chip index was down 3.47 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,500.16, having closed above the 6,500 level on Monday for the first time since 2007.

Miners continue to struggle to gain traction with investors as the outlook for growth remains tepid after downbeat China data over the weekend.

Global miner Rio Tinto fell 0.9 percent on reports it has slowed development of its multi-billion investment in Guinea’s untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff.

Copper miner Antofagasta, however, rallied 3.7 percent as it sought to brush off investor worries about its growth options with a better-than-expected 2012 payout and special dividend. (Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
