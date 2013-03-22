FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE subdued in early trade, BP gains
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 22, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE subdued in early trade, BP gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index was steady to slightly weaker in early trading on Friday after falling for five straight sessions, underpinned by a rise in British oil company BP on a plan to buy-back its shares.

Investors, however, remained nervous on the possibility of Cyprus leaving the euro zone and the contagion effect of any such move. The European Union gave Cyprus till Monday to raise the billions of euros needed to secure an international bailout or face a collapse of its financial system.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.04 percent at 6,385.74. The index hit a five-year peak earlier this month and is now on track for its biggest weekly loss since November.

BP rose 2.1 percent to the top of the FTSE 100’s gainers list, after announcing an $8 billion share buy-back programme to reward investors after it sold its stake in its Russian unit TNK-BP. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.