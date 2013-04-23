FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE edges higher in early deals, ARM jumps
April 23, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE edges higher in early deals, ARM jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 edged higher in early deals on Tuesday thanks to a crop of upbeat corporate earnings, but gains were capped by fresh signs of economic weakness in China.

The blue-chip index was up 12.87 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,293.49 points by 0708 GMT.

Chipmaker ARM jumped 6.7 percent, while conglomerate Associated British Foods added 1.9 percent, after both posted forecast-beating results.

Miners, however, were among the top fallers after data showed activity in China’s vast factory sector slowing back to near-stagnation in April, casting fresh doubts over the strength of metals demand for the world’s top consumer. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

