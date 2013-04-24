FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE pauses after steep rise
April 24, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE pauses after steep rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index inched lower on Wednesday, taking stock after sharp gains in the previous session, with earnings in focus among financials as Barclays slipped after posting lower profits.

By 0712 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 3.88 points at 6,402.24 points, consolidating gains after the index rose 2 percent on Tuesday, its biggest rise since Jan 2 on hopes of more accommodative central bank stimulus.

On Wednesday, British bank Barclays edged down by 0.3 percent after first-quarter profit fell a quarter from a year ago, hit by restructuring costs.

On the upside, British insurance group Standard Life climbed 4 percent as it saw the net flow of new money it administers more than double in the first quarter from a year earlier. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
